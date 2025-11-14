Outfielders Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs have joined Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the pair announced Thursday night during the MLB Awards Show.

They'll join Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Paul Skenes as the players currently on the roster for next summer's WBC, though that list will obviously grow as the winter continues. Mark DeRosa will manage the team, as he did in 2023.

Carroll last season posted 5.8 WAR while hitting .259/.343/.541 (140 OPS+) with 32 doubles, 17 triples, 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 107 runs and 32 steals. He has a top-five MVP finish under his belt and he's only 25. He has played some center field in his career, but he's been mostly a right fielder with some left field mixed in.

That leaves center open for Crow-Armstrong, should he end up being a starter for USA. In his age-23 season, he hit .247/.287/.481 (118 OPS+) with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs, 95 RBI, 91 runs, 35 stolen bases and 6.0 WAR. He became the first Cubs' 30-30 man since Sammy Sosa.

In Judge, the team has the best hitter in the world right now (and the 2025 American League MVP) and Raleigh, coming off a 60-homer season, is easily the best power-hitting catcher in the world. Skenes, the 2025 National League Cy Young winner, is one of the top two pitchers in the world. Crow-Armstrong rates out as one of the best defensive players in baseball right now and could be argued as the best. By Statcast's "outs above average" metric, he tied Bobby Witt Jr. for the top spot last season. Carroll is one of the best all-around talents in baseball, too.

Simply, this is a stacked Team USA roster at present and it's only five players.