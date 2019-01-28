Peter Magowan, former Giants owner who helped keep the franchise in San Francisco, dies at 76

Peter Magowan, the supermarket entrepreneur and former Giants owner who helped keep the team in San Francisco, has died at the age of 76, the club announced on Sunday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Magowan had in recent years battled prostate and liver cancer and not long ago gone into hospice. After serving as CEO of Safeway for 14 years, Magowan in the early 1990s began a 15-year tenure as owner and managing general partner of the Giants. During that tenure, Magowan along with Larry Baer spared the Giants from a relocation to Florida, approved the signing of Barry Bonds to a then-record contract, saw to the construction of Pac Bell Park (now Oracle Park), and laid the foundation for the World Series championship team of 2010. Magowan stepped down as managing general partner of the Giants in 2008, not long before the team began a run that saw them win the World Series three times in a span of five years. He maintained a minority stake in the club.

The Magowan family released the following statement:

"Our family lost a great man today. We all know how much Peter loved his Giants and San Francisco, and he had that same love and passion for his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, and we will forever cherish the memories we made together."

"Peter Magowan was a vital figure in the history of the San Francisco Giants, the club he rooted for since his childhood in New York," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "During a tenuous period for the franchise, Peter stepped up and led the group that purchased the Giants and kept them in San Francisco. With groundbreaking vision, he then guided the effort that resulted in a ballpark that became a landmark for the city. In his 16 seasons of leadership, Peter oversaw a winning, civic-minded ballclub that represented the spirit of San Francisco. The foundation created under his direction helped make the Giants the model club they remain today.

"All of us in Baseball will be forever grateful to Peter for his pivotal part in preserving a first-class franchise in one of America's most vibrant cities. On behalf of Major League Baseball and his many friends in our game, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Debby, their children and their entire family."

Baer, who still serves as team president and CEO, also released a statement on behalf of the Giants:

"The Giants family, the entire Bay Area and the game of baseball lost a man whose passion and loyalty to his favorite team and beloved community made it possible for all of us and future generations to experience the magic of Giants baseball in San Francisco forever. Peter was my mentor and dear friend, and I will forever be grateful for his guidance, support and love. His legacy will be carried on by all those he inspired, including community leaders, our players, the front office, Junior Giants players and, of course, by his devoted family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Debby, and his children and their families."

A number of franchise luminaries shared their respects and memories as word of Magowan's passing spread on Sunday:

I’m extremely saddened by the passing of Peter Magowan. I will never forget our first call about the possibility of me coming home to play. He saved baseball for San Francisco and will be greatly missed. Sending my love and prayers to Debby and family. I love you Peter Magowan. pic.twitter.com/eMHZkmtrz2 — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 28, 2019

Willie Mays on Peter Magowan: "He and Debby cared about me, and it was so easy to care about them in return. It's hard to find the right words just now, but in losing Peter, I've lost a great, great friend. He was like my godfather. No one can replace him." — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) January 28, 2019

One of the best men I’ve ever known. I will miss you my friend. #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/0AwKoMpvxi — Orlando Cepeda (@OrlandoCepeda30) January 28, 2019

“Sad day for the SF Giants. Peter will be missed. You didn’t have to spend much time around him to realize how much he loved the Giants and the city of San Francisco. It’s people like him that have made the organization so special.” —Buster Posey (via busterposey // Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BhvWyZkaDF — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 28, 2019

On Feb. 9, Magowan will become the first non-player to receive a plaque on the Giants' Wall of Fame.

According to MLB.com, Magowan is survived by his wife Debby, five children, and 12 grandchildren.