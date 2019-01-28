Peter Magowan, former Giants owner who helped keep the franchise in San Francisco, dies at 76
Magowan laid the foundation for the Giants 2010 World Series title
Peter Magowan, the supermarket entrepreneur and former Giants owner who helped keep the team in San Francisco, has died at the age of 76, the club announced on Sunday.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Magowan had in recent years battled prostate and liver cancer and not long ago gone into hospice. After serving as CEO of Safeway for 14 years, Magowan in the early 1990s began a 15-year tenure as owner and managing general partner of the Giants. During that tenure, Magowan along with Larry Baer spared the Giants from a relocation to Florida, approved the signing of Barry Bonds to a then-record contract, saw to the construction of Pac Bell Park (now Oracle Park), and laid the foundation for the World Series championship team of 2010. Magowan stepped down as managing general partner of the Giants in 2008, not long before the team began a run that saw them win the World Series three times in a span of five years. He maintained a minority stake in the club.
The Magowan family released the following statement:
"Our family lost a great man today. We all know how much Peter loved his Giants and San Francisco, and he had that same love and passion for his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, and we will forever cherish the memories we made together."
"Peter Magowan was a vital figure in the history of the San Francisco Giants, the club he rooted for since his childhood in New York," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "During a tenuous period for the franchise, Peter stepped up and led the group that purchased the Giants and kept them in San Francisco. With groundbreaking vision, he then guided the effort that resulted in a ballpark that became a landmark for the city. In his 16 seasons of leadership, Peter oversaw a winning, civic-minded ballclub that represented the spirit of San Francisco. The foundation created under his direction helped make the Giants the model club they remain today.
"All of us in Baseball will be forever grateful to Peter for his pivotal part in preserving a first-class franchise in one of America's most vibrant cities. On behalf of Major League Baseball and his many friends in our game, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Debby, their children and their entire family."
Baer, who still serves as team president and CEO, also released a statement on behalf of the Giants:
"The Giants family, the entire Bay Area and the game of baseball lost a man whose passion and loyalty to his favorite team and beloved community made it possible for all of us and future generations to experience the magic of Giants baseball in San Francisco forever. Peter was my mentor and dear friend, and I will forever be grateful for his guidance, support and love. His legacy will be carried on by all those he inspired, including community leaders, our players, the front office, Junior Giants players and, of course, by his devoted family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Debby, and his children and their families."
A number of franchise luminaries shared their respects and memories as word of Magowan's passing spread on Sunday:
On Feb. 9, Magowan will become the first non-player to receive a plaque on the Giants' Wall of Fame.
According to MLB.com, Magowan is survived by his wife Debby, five children, and 12 grandchildren.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top FAs left at each position, best fits
For the last Saturday in January, this team is far too good to still be on the market
-
The coldest games in MLB history
These were a far cry from the dog days of summer
-
Why Harper and Machado will be worth it
History suggests the duo of generational free agents will be worth the investment
-
Merrifield signs four-year extension
Merrifield enjoyed a breakout season in 2018
-
Bo Jackson offers Kyler Murray advice
Bo knows about this kind of choice
-
MLB rumors: Rays may not sign a closer
Here are the latest hot stove rumblings as spring training approaches