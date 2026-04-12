Former major-league infielder and manager Phil Garner died on Saturday at the age of 76. The Garner family released the following statement on Sunday:

"Garner passed away peacefully last night, April 11, surrounded by family and love after a two-plus-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Phil never lost his signature spark of life he was so well known for or his love for baseball which was with him until the end. Special thanks to the Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Baylor St. Lukes and all the Doctors and Nurses for their excellent care and support."

Garner had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February of 2024.

Nicknamed "Scrap Iron," Garner, originally an eighth-round pick out of the University of Tennessee in 1970, went on to have a productive big-league career across parts of 16 seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants. A three-time All-Star, Garner amassed 1,594 hits; 109 home runs; 225 stolen bases; and a WAR of 29.7 in his playing career. He also batted .309/.390/.456 in 77 postseason plate appearances and won a World Series ring as a member of the 1979 Pirates. After his playing career, Garner managed the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Astros for parts of 15 combined seasons. Over that span, he won 985 games in the dugout and guided the Astros to the National League pennant in 2005.

"He was competitive. He was honest. He told you the truth. He made you accountable -- all the great things that leaders do," Astros senior advisor and Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell told MLB.com of his time playing under Garner. "I think Gar just did a tremendous job of that. You could see how much he cared about his players, cared about winning and our organization. It was just a pleasure to play for him and be his friend."

Pirates owner Bob Nutting remembered Garner as a "fierce competitor, a respected leader, and a cherished part of the Pirates family."

"We always appreciated welcoming Phil back to Pittsburgh, and it was evident how deeply this city, this team, his teammates, and our fans meant to him," Nutting said in a statement. "He will be remembered not only for the grit, passion, and heart he brought to the game, but also for the way he carried himself as a devoted family man and respected member of the baseball community."

The Brewers, whom Garner managed for parts of eight seasons starting in 1992, also released a statement on his passing:

"The Brewers are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Phil Garner. Following a distinguished playing career, Phil served as our manager from 1992-99 and went on to manage the second-most games in franchise history. He was a very highly respected and beloved individual who was known for his caring nature, wisdom and sense of humor. "Our deepest condolences go out to Phil's wife, Carol, and all of his family, friends and fans."

Garner is survived by his wife of 55 years, three children, and six grandchildren.