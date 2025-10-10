Philadelphia fans were feeling it entering Thursday. The Phillies, fresh off a big win, had a chance to bring the NLDS back to City of Brotherly Love for a deciding Game 5. The Eagles had a chance to get the bad taste from a loss to the Broncos out of their mouth on a short week, and they were playing the Giants, a 1-4 team they have dominated for the better part of a decade. The Flyers had a chance to start their new season off on the right foot against the reigning-champion Panthers missing two key players.

Nope. Nope. And nope. The Phillies, Eagles and Flyers all lost on the same day for just the second time ever according to Bob Vetrone Jr. The other time was Oct. 16, 1983, nearly 42 years prior. It was only the eighth time all three franchises have played on the same day.

The Phillies 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in 11 innings was by far the most devastating, not only for the circumstances -- the team's season is over -- but for the way it ended. Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering misplayed an Andy Pages comebacker, collected the ball and, instead of throwing over to first to end the inning, threw the ball away trying to force Hyeseong Kim at home plate with the bases loaded and two outs.

Avert your eyes, Phillies fans.

You can even see catcher J.T. Realmuto pointing toward first base.

"I won't say the pressure got to me, I just thought it was a faster throw to [Realmuto] than trying to crossbody it to [first baseman Bryce Harper]. Just a horseshit throw," Kerkering said.

"This really f---ing sucks right now," Kerkering said later, "but hopefully keep pushing, get over this hump."

It leads to an offseason full of big questions.

Things aren't quite so dire for the Eagles, but they aren't good, either, after a 34-17 loss, their second in five days after a 4-0 start. Philadelphia didn't score in the second half, the offense sputtering late for a second straight game. But the defense, which was without Jalen Carter (heel) and lost Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) during the game was just as bad. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo shredded the unit four days after New York had five turnovers in a loss to the Saints.

The Eagles' dominance in the trenches is gone, the offense looks disjointed, and the defense is undermanned.

The Flyers lost 2-1, ruining Rick Tocchet's coaching debut. Anton Lundell opened the scoring for Florida before Noah Cates answered to tie the game late in the second period. It ultimately proved for naught, though, as Brad Marchand scored a third-period winner.

It'll be a long, difficult offseason for the Phillies. The Eagles and Flyers are hoping these losses don't portent long, difficult seasons, too.