The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Phillies are trying to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Joe Girardi enters his second year as Phillies manager, and Bryce Harper is in his third season in Philly. The Phillies once again will have J.T. Realmuto behind the plate after the catcher signed a five-year contract in the offseason.

Phillies April schedule