Some things are bigger than money. That is definitely the case in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are getting set to host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

While in Philadelphia, the Astros do need to find some team meals, but that has proven to be somewhat difficult. One local restaurant has now publicly denied Houston's catering requests, according to a post on social media.

Angelo's Pizzeria has shut down the Astros when approached about possible catering deal. Angelo's was initially accused of providing food for Houston, but they emphatically denied that claim in an Instagram story.

With an entire baseball team plus coaches and support staff to feed, that would probably have been a big payday for the restaurant, but no amount of money is worth helping out the competition when a World Series title is on the line.

Mike's BBQ was also thought to have shot down the Astros went asked about catering for the team, based on a screenshot posted by the restaurant, but the establishment explained that it would never deny food to anyone. Instead, Houston had the wrong information, and Mike's directed the team to the proper eatery.

The Astros are in need of some nourishment after the Phillies hammered them, 7-0, in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Houston needs a win in the worst way on Wednesday night, or the Phillies will have the chance to close out the series at home on Thursday.

Game 4 begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free), with the Phillies putting Aaron Nola back on the mound for the start. He will go up against the Astros' Cristian Javier, who threw 5 1/3 shutout innings against the New York Yankees in his last appearance.