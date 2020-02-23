Phillie Phanatic undergoes makeover with Phillies entrenched in legal dispute with mascot's creators
The changes are subtle for the iconic mascot
There will be a new-look Phillie Phanatic this year. One of the most iconic mascots in sports has undergone some cosmetic changes ahead of the 2020 season, though they're rather subtle.
The Phillies debuted the evolved look ahead of their Spring Training contest on Sunday afternoon. Have a look for yourself:
Not totally sure what's different about the green fella? Here's a rundown of the changes, all of which are pretty minor:
The Phillies were motivated to make some changes to the mascot not only to keep things fresh -- the Phanatic has undergone slight tweaks in the past as well -- but also for legal reasons. The team is entrenched in a dispute with Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, who designed the Phanatic in the mid-70s and sold the rights to the team in 1984.
Federal law allows artists to renegotiate rights to their work after 35 years, which has prompted Erickson and Harrison to seek control of the mascot unless the Phillies pay them millions of dollars. In 2018, the pair sent the Phillies a notice of termination, claiming the have rights to the copyrighted character and would terminate their contract with the team if a new agreement wasn't reached by June 15, 2020.
After receiving that notice, the Phillies filed a lawsuit against Erickson and Harrison as the club hopes to maintain control of the Phanatic. The organization believes the character has become an iconic symbol thanks to the efforts of the team and therefore they should have ownership of the mascot without having to renegotiate the agreement.
With time running out before the June 15 deadline, the slight makeover seems to be an effort to weaken Erickson and Harrison's claim to the mascot.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros booed, taunted in spring opener
Houston's regulars didn't even play in the team's spring opener
-
Padres sign Dozier for infield depth
Dozier fits nicely with a roster that has lots of platoon flexibility
-
Cespedes hopes to play on Opening Day
Cespedes is recovering from surgery on both heels in addition to a fractured ankle
-
Felix Hernandez strong in spring debut
Atlanta has two rotation options at the moment
-
Astros owner apologizes to fans
Crane wrote a letter to the fans ahead of their game against the Nationals
-
ChiSox reliever signs record extension
Bummer should be one of the better left-handed relievers in the game heading forward
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday