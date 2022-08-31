Gone are the days of big names being traded in August after the "non-waiver" deadline. There are no longer waiver trades in August, such as the one that sent Justin Verlander to the Astros at the last minute on Aug. 31, 2017. Nowadays, since the 2019 rule change, the trade deadline is more of a hard deadline.

Still, deals can happen for players who haven't been on 40-man rosters at all in 2022. Players like Brad Peacock and Mallex Smith were traded last year in August, for example.

This time around, the Phillies have added reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Blue Jays. They're expected to add him to the big-league roster on Thursday when rosters expand. The deadline to add players to the organization and have them still be eligible for postseason rosters is the end of the day Wednesday (Aug. 31), so it's possible Nittoli will hang around and be a relevant reliever for the Phillies down the stretch.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Nittoli, 31, has one inning of MLB experience. This season, he's been with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Triple-A Buffalo. In 46 1/3 innings, he has a 3.30 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 59 strikeouts against 14 walks. He's been dominant in his time with Buffalo (15 strikeouts against one walk in 9 2/3 innings while allowing a .171/.216/.200 slash).

Thanks to injuries to Corey Knebel (out of the season) and Seranthony Domínguez (on the 15-day IL), the Phillies are seeking bullpen depth. Philadelphia still is in the second wild-card spot in the NL, but has lost three straight games entering Wednesday's series finale against Arizona.