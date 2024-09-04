The Phillies trailed 6-1 through the first inning in Toronto Tuesday night, but they ended up escaping with a 10-9 win. What happened in between? Well, a lot of hits, a lot of runs, some good bullpen work mixed with not-so-good -- and an awful lot of Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber homered to start the game, which snapped the longest home run drought of his career. He hadn't gone yard since Aug. 14. His heavy lifting in this game came later, though, even by his hulking standards.

Schwarber doubled and scored in the third inning as the Phillies rallied to cut the Blue Jays' lead to 6-3.

Schwarber homered in the fourth to make it 6-4 Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would answer, however, with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to give the Blue Jays a 8-4 lead.

The Phillies would tighten things up in the top of the seventh with a three-run inning. Schwarber's RBI single was part of the rally.

He was, at that point, 4 for 5 with two homers, a double and three RBI in the game. That's quite a healthy stat line.

But then in the top of the ninth, this happened after a ridiculous seven foul balls:

That was launched at 114.4 miles per hour and went 426 feet. Much more importantly, the Phillies took a 10-8 lead after trailing 6-1 and 8-4. The Blue Jays would get one back in the ninth, but it wasn't enough. The Phillies had won behind the best game of Schwarber's career.

The box score line reads: 6-4-5-6

It doesn't show you the three home runs along with a double, meaning he gathered 15 total bases.

This was the third three-homer game of Schwarber's career. He had one last month and also in 2021. This was the fourth game he's had with at least six RBI (he's gotten to seven twice). It was the first game of his career with five hits (he has had four four-hit games).

Given the way the game went, it's hard to imagine he has ever impacted a game with the way he did in this one.

Meanwhile, both the Braves and Mets won, so this big Phillies win means they were able to keep the Braves seven games back and the Mets 7.5 behind.