The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth consecutive game on Saturday night, dropping a contest against the Atlanta Braves that at one point saw their win expectancy exceed 93 percent (box score). The individual pitcher charged with the loss was Brandon Workman, who the Phillies acquired on Friday (alongside Heath Hembree) to improve the bullpen with the worst ERA in the majors.

Starter Zack Wheeler did his part by holding the Braves to two runs over seven innings, with both the runs coming in the seventh. He allowed five hits and struck out eight without issuing a free pass. When Hector Neris entered the game to begin the bottom of the eighth, the Phillies just needed to record six outs to preserve a two-run victory. Alas, they couldn't do that.

Neris gave up a single to Dansby Swanson on his first pitch of the night. He then walked Freddie Freeman before permitting a run-scoring single to Marcell Ozuna. Neris was able to coerce a fly out from Adam Duvall before giving way to Workman. Unfortunately for manager Joe Girardi, Workman then gave up a first-pitch double to Matt Adams that put Atlanta up 5-4.

The Phillies' offense tied the game in the top of the ninth, providing Workman with another opportunity to make a good first impression. He didn't make the most of it. Tyler Flowers singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Following an Ender Inciarte strikeout, Swanson singled to put runners on the corners. The Phillies intentionally walked Freeman before Travis d'Arnaud hit into a fielder's choice. All Workman needed was to retire Duvall to force extras.

This is what happened instead:

The Phillies have now had 14 pitchers make at least one relief appearance this season. Of those 14, just two have ERA under 4.00: Jose Alvarez, who is injured, and Blake Parker, who has thrown five innings.