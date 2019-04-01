Phillies' Bryce Harper and his wife announce they're expecting their first child

Bryce Harper isn't just expanding his bank account in Philadelphia these days, he's also expanding his family.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced Monday that they're expecting their first child together. Assuming the announcement wasn't an April Fool's Day hoax, which seems like a safe bet, the couple is anticipating an August 2019 arrival for their son.

The new Phillies outfielder shared a few photos with the announcement on Monday, a day before his first game back in D.C., including one of the couple in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and another featuring a sonogram on top of a custom Phillies jacket for the new Harper prospect.

It seems safe to expect that the child will be growing up in Philadelphia, as Harper just signed a 13-year, $330-million deal with the Phillies this offseason -- a deal that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.

It's certainly been an eventful start to Harper's tenure in Philly to start this season. The 26-year-old slugger hit two mammoth home runs over the weekend, then followed it up with the family announcement.

The team's official Twitter account congratulated the Harpers on the exciting news.

All in all, seems like Harper had a very productive offseason.