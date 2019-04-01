Phillies' Bryce Harper and his wife announce they're expecting their first child
The Harper family is set to get a new addition in August 2019
Bryce Harper isn't just expanding his bank account in Philadelphia these days, he's also expanding his family.
Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced Monday that they're expecting their first child together. Assuming the announcement wasn't an April Fool's Day hoax, which seems like a safe bet, the couple is anticipating an August 2019 arrival for their son.
The new Phillies outfielder shared a few photos with the announcement on Monday, a day before his first game back in D.C., including one of the couple in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and another featuring a sonogram on top of a custom Phillies jacket for the new Harper prospect.
It seems safe to expect that the child will be growing up in Philadelphia, as Harper just signed a 13-year, $330-million deal with the Phillies this offseason -- a deal that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.
It's certainly been an eventful start to Harper's tenure in Philly to start this season. The 26-year-old slugger hit two mammoth home runs over the weekend, then followed it up with the family announcement.
The team's official Twitter account congratulated the Harpers on the exciting news.
All in all, seems like Harper had a very productive offseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Molina makes first career 3B appearance
Molina had played just catcher and first base as a pro prior to Monday's game in Pittsburg...
-
MLB Monday: Urias returns to rotation
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Yankees lose Stanton, Andujar to IL
The Yankees now have nine players on the injured list
-
Harper expected to re-sign with Nationals
Harper plays his first game back as a visitor at Nationals Park on Tuesday
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Bogaerts, Red Sox agree on extension
Bogaerts had been set to test free agency this winter