The Philadelphia Phillies made several roster moves on Monday ahead of their series-opening game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The most notable of the bunch entailed the selection of outfielder Odúbel Herrera's contract. Herrera now appears primed to make his first big-league appearance since May 26, 2019.

Herrera was arrested the next day on the suspicion that he had committed domestic violence against his girlfriend. The police report noted that the victim had "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend." Major League Baseball subsequently suspended Herrera for the remainder of the 2019 season, though the charges against him were dropped. (It's worth noting that dropped charges in these situations do not mean that an individual is innocent.)

The Phillies removed Herrera from their 40-player roster the following January, but they kept him in their organization rather than outright releasing him. That decision was likely financially driven. Had the Phillies released Herrera, they would have been on the hook for the $20 million guaranteed on his contract. If Herrera had instead retired after growing tired of minor-league life, the Phillies would've owed him nothing.

Herrera, 29, had been a productive player with the Phillies in five seasons prior to his arrest, having been originally acquired as a Rule 5 pick by way of the Texas Rangers organization. He competed for the Phillies' center field job this spring, but was left off the Opening Day roster.

The Phillies also activated left-handed pitchers Matt Moore and José Alvarado from the injured list and optioned pitchers Spencer Howard and Bailey Falter as well as outfielder Mickey Moniak.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-SAFE (7233) or by visiting their website.