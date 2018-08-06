Phillies' Carlos Santana delivers on promise to fan with leukemia with a home run
The Phillies defeated the Marlins 8-3 on Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of baseball's biggest surprises this season, and they're delivering for their fans in a big way. Carlos Santana delivered to 13-year-old Anthony Garcia personally on Saturday, promising the leukemia patient a home run -- and smoking one into the second deck against the Marlins.
Garcia, a baseball player and fan that was diagnosed five months ago, was the Phillies' guest of honor on Saturday. He wore Santana's No. 41 on the back of his custom jersey from manager Gabe Kapler, and Santana told him before the game: "I promise to get a home run for you today," per Philly.com.
He followed up on his promise with this:
Santana, who was signed by the Phillies in December after spending his career prior to this season with the Indians, did that and more. He had three hits, including that one -- his 17th home run of the season. After the game, he displayed the humility that drew Garcia to him in the first place.
"I remembered, and I said, 'Thank you, God,' for letting me do that," Santana said, via Philly.com. "Everything I do, I do from my heart."
"We got chills," Garcia's mom, Yisel Ramos-Marucci said. "He almost cried. He had always dreamt about this day and it finally happened."
The Phillies went on to beat the Marlins 8-3, continuing their reign atop the NL East. They now lead the Braves by 1 1/2 games in the division, and the team's confidence has only grown throughout the season.
