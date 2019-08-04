Phillies demote struggling third baseman Maikel Franco to minors in surprising roster move
Franco, almost 27, has been disappointing since a hot April
The Philadelphia Phillies activated infielder Brad Miller from the injured list on Sunday. In a surprising corresponding move, the Phillies demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to the minors. Franco started at the hot corner in 86 of the club's 110 games this season and has been a fixture on their roster for five seasons.
Franco, 27 in a few weeks, is in the midst of the worst season of his big-league career. He'll head to the minors hitting .231/.296/.405 (79 OPS+) with 15 home runs. Barring a last-minute turnaround, he'll finish below replacement-level for the second time in three seasons. Franco has been particularly poor since a hot start. He entered May with an .844 OPS. Yet since April, he's posted a .637 OPS with more than twice as many strikeouts (37) as extra-base hits (16).
Miller, meanwhile, has performed well in limited action this season. Between stints in Cleveland and Philadelphia, he's hit .234/.330/.455 (101 OPS+) while seeing action at various positions. He's never been known for his defense, but historically he's been a quality hitter versus righties.
That the Phillies chose Miller over Franco seems like a justifiable call -- even more so when you consider how the single trade deadline encourages teams to preserve their depth through any means necessary. The only non-Miller/Franco reserve on the Phillies roster with options is backup catcher Andrew Knapp, and obviously the Phillies were not going to send him down.
Theoretically, the Phillies could have farmed out a pitcher and rolled with a five-player bench. But they'd prefer to have the extra pitcher. It's hard to blame them given how Franco has played.
Franco, by the way, will again be arbitration eligible this winter. He's a non-tender candidate.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Willson Contreras (hamstring) hits IL
Contreras will miss some time due to a strained hamstring
-
Report: Tigers passed on Baez, Bregman
The rebuilding Tigers hope their 2019 decision to hang onto Matthew Boyd works out in their...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 4
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, Sunday picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Yankees game 10,000 ti...
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Aug. 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
From dud to stud: How Sanchez did it
Like other recent Astros reclamation projects, Sanchez made key changes to his approach