The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals on Thursday by a 7-6 final. In the process, the Phillies extended a pair of streaks that have kept them in the thick of the race for the National League East and the second wild card spot: their winning streak (now up to six in a row) and their streak of consecutive games in which they've plated at least seven runs (now at seven).

The Phillies did not receive the best outing from starter Aaron Nola, who permitted six runs over four innings of work. Philadelphia's bullpen was able to shut down the Nationals lineup the rest of the way, however, with six relievers combining for five shutout innings.

Offensively, the Phillies were paced by Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen drove in four runs on two hits, including his 16th double of the year. Leadoff hitter Odúbel Herrera drove in a run and reached base three times, and the Phillies also received an RBI from pinch-hitter Nick Maton. (The other run was unearned because of a fielding error.)

The Phillies entered Thursday with a 68-64 record on the year, putting them two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division and 2 1/2 games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the other spot in the Wild Card Game.

According to the Phillies broadcast, this is their longest stretch of scoring at least seven runs in consecutive games since June of 1933. (That streak was also seven games long.) The 1933 Phillies, it should be noted, weren't a particularly good team. They went 60-92 despite the best efforts of Hall of Famer Chuck Klein, among others.

These Phillies will now head to Miami to face the Marlins three times over the weekend. The Phillies will then jet off for a three-game set versus the Milwaukee Brewers before returning to Philadelphia to begin a seven-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs.