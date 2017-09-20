Phillies fan follows through on chicken nugget promise following Hoskins homer
Damon Miller Jr. tweeted himself into a corner last week, and he came through with the nuggets
Last Thursday, Phillies fan Damon Miller Jr. tweeted himself into a bit of a corner. He promised to buy everyone chicken nuggets if rookie sensation Rhys Hoskins hit a home run that night.
Hoskins, who is in the middle of a torrid home run hot streak, of course went deep that night. In terms of games played, no player in history reached 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 career home runs faster than Hoskins.
Rather than delete the tweet and/or fade into obscurity, Miller followed through on his promise and actually bought everyone chicken nuggets after the Hoskins home run. He was the first base gate at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night handing out nuggets. Check it out:
Love it. Way to commit, Damon.
Note to self: do not pledge to buy a ballpark full of people food, especially when it's depending on Hoskins hitting a dinger.
