Phillies fan makes impressive one-handed grab on foul ball while holding his baby

When attending a professional baseball game, one must always be paying attention to the action on the field.

That fact was validated during Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. In the fourth inning of the contest, Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fouled off a ball into the crowd and a Phillies was able to make the foul ball with one hand despite holding his baby in his right arm.

This dad single-handedly made our night. pic.twitter.com/rtNgxQvzvS — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 8, 2019

Following the incredible snag, the fan posed a photo with the ball and his baby.

The fan showed great composure to hold onto the baby while also seeing the ball into his hand. Many fans, even adults, bring a glove to MLB games, but this gentleman didn't need one.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, the fan admitted that he did play baseball in high school and college, which helped him make the catch.

The Phillies broadcast even mocked radio broadcaster Kevin Frandsen, who missed a foul ball in the booth earlier in Wednesday's game. Frandsen played nine major league seasons before retiring from the game in 2015 and is in his first season in the broadcast booth for Philadelphia.

One lesson that can be taken from Wednesday's game is that you always have to keep your eye on the ball -- and at least one arm around your baby.