Phillies fan makes impressive one-handed grab on foul ball while holding his baby
This certainly required some concentration on the fan's part
When attending a professional baseball game, one must always be paying attention to the action on the field.
That fact was validated during Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. In the fourth inning of the contest, Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fouled off a ball into the crowd and a Phillies was able to make the foul ball with one hand despite holding his baby in his right arm.
Following the incredible snag, the fan posed a photo with the ball and his baby.
The fan showed great composure to hold onto the baby while also seeing the ball into his hand. Many fans, even adults, bring a glove to MLB games, but this gentleman didn't need one.
In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, the fan admitted that he did play baseball in high school and college, which helped him make the catch.
The Phillies broadcast even mocked radio broadcaster Kevin Frandsen, who missed a foul ball in the booth earlier in Wednesday's game. Frandsen played nine major league seasons before retiring from the game in 2015 and is in his first season in the broadcast booth for Philadelphia.
One lesson that can be taken from Wednesday's game is that you always have to keep your eye on the ball -- and at least one arm around your baby.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox lose Price (wrist) to IL
Price received a cortisone shot due to a cyst in his throwing wrist
-
Pop culture sites that should host MLB
This could be the start of something beautiful for Major League Baseball
-
Odor funds Venezuela's LLWS trip
Odor is giving back to his native country
-
Four questions for Pirates' offseason
The Pirates seem like a franchise that needs a new vision
-
MLB to play at 'Field of Dreams' site
The field is located in Dyersville, Iowa
-
Astros announces plans to extend netting
The Astros will have their new netting in place ahead of their next homestand