Phillies' Gabe Kapler says he bonded with Bryce Harper over Philadelphia's food scene during free agency meeting

The latest rumors to swirl around Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies suggested the free-agent outfielder "hit it off" with Phils manager Gabe Kapler during a recent five-hour meeting between both sides in Las Vegas.

Speaking with Brian Kenny on MLB Network Thursday, Kapler himself added fuel to the fire, saying he and the longtime Washington Nationals star learned they have several shared passions during a "light-hearted" time together.

"I think we bonded over stuff like training," he said. "I think we bonded over food. He loves food, and Philadelphia has an incredible food scene -- among the best in the country, if you ask me. So, yeah, I think we just hit it off. He's an easy guy to talk to. And he certainly is especially competitive."

One on one w/#Phillies Mgr Gabe Kapler:

Meeting w/Bryce Harper..

Hearing the critics..

Being Bold.. #MLBNow pic.twitter.com/rlbYjgNpuk — Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) January 18, 2019

Kapler touched on a multitude of other topics during a transparent interview of almost 10 minutes, but it was his insistence that the Phillies' meeting with Harper went well that stands out. After all, aside from a shaky airport video featuring team brass returning from the Vegas visit, Philadelphia has remained mum on its plans to go big in free agency -- and "maybe be a little bit stupid about it" in apparent pursuit of Harper and/or Manny Machado.

Kapler concluded his thoughts on the Harper meeting by adding that the two shared a laugh over an incident from the 2018 season, in which Harper successfully convinced umpires to change a foul-ball call during a game against the Phillies.

"Then, I was really upset," Kapler said of the September memory. "I was joking with Bryce about that and I think we both got a good laugh out of that."