Phillies groundskeepers use flamethrowers to dry infield before game vs. Nationals
Extreme measures are being undertaken at Citizens' Bank Park
A sure indicator of someone with nothing left to lose is the use of a flamethrower. With that in mind, you need to know that the Phillies groundskeepers on Monday, in the service of Tending to Business, were using such implements on the Citizens' Bank Park infield. Please witness, through the magic of color television:
Unfortunately, you're not able to get an ideal glimpse of those hot Pennsylvania flames, but according to multiple reports they're on hand and working hard. This was all brought about because of a rainy weekend and, per Chelsea Janes, the fact that the Phillies didn't put the tarp down on Friday night. Since they host the Nationals on Monday night, fire-sorcery was necessary. Maybe it'll even work.
Philadelphia versus everybody? People, Philadelphia versus God.
