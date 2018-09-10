Phillies groundskeepers use flamethrowers to dry infield but game against Nationals gets postponed
Extreme measures are being undertaken at Citizens' Bank Park
A sure indicator of someone with nothing left to lose is the use of a flamethrower. With that in mind, you need to know that the Phillies groundskeepers on Monday, in the service of Tending to Business, were using such implements on the Citizens' Bank Park infield. Please witness, through the magic of color television:
Unfortunately, you're not able to get an ideal glimpse of those hot Pennsylvania flames, but according to multiple reports they were on hand and working hard. This was all brought about because of a rainy weekend and that fact that the Phillies were scheduled to host the Nationals on Monday night.
As for the masterplan, which they were thinking of, well:
Philadelphia versus everybody? People, Philadelphia versus God. (And Philadelphia lost.)
