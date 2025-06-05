Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo had an atrocious outing last time out. He was basically just as bad Thursday (box score) and the result is the worst back-to-back stat line in MLB history.

On May 31, Luzardo allowed 12 runs on 12 hits in 3 ⅓ innings. All 12 runs were earned.

On Thursday, Luzardo gave up eight earned runs on nine hits in 2 ⅓ innings.

Add those together and he coughed up 21 hits and 20 earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings.

By way of reminder, Luzardo was excellent this season before these last two starts. Through his first 11 starts, he had a 2.15 ERA and the Phillies had gone 8-3 in those starts. He had only given up 19 runs (16 of which were earned) combined in those 11 starts before allowing 20 in these last two. His ERA is now 4.46. Yes, it more than doubled across his 12th and 13th starts.

Not only that, but according to MLB.com, Luzardo becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 20 or more runs in fewer than six innings combined in back-to-back starts.

The Phillies are dealing with a rough patch at the moment. Thursday's loss is their sixth in seven games after a 36-19 start. They had a three-game lead in the NL East heading to May 25, but they trailed the Mets by 1 ½ games entering Thursday's action. Prospect Mick Abel was recently added to the rotation as Aaron Nola remains sidelined with a sprained ankle that has kept him off the mound since mid-May.

The Phillies will now head to Pittsburgh for a three-game series against the Pirates. Luzardo would next be on turn to face the Cubs in the middle of the week.