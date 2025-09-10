With his seventh-inning blast against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, slugger Kyle Schwarber authored just the second 50-home run season in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history in an eventual 9-3 win for the hosts. He joins Ryan Howard, who hit a Phillies record 58 home runs in 2006.

Here's a look at No. 50 on the season for Schwarber:

At the expense of a 3-1 cutter from Mets reliever Justin Hagenman, Schwarber blasted that at 110.4 mph off the bat and sent it 437 feet to center. Schwarber's is now the 52nd 50-homer season in MLB history and second of 2025, as he joins Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. This one, of course, called for a Citizens Bank Park curtain call:

Schwarber in this, his age-32 season, is now slashing .241/.365/.563 as the Phillies' everyday DH. Needless to say, he's been an essential part of the Phillies' likely division title in 2025, and he's in the MVP mix in the National League. As the timing of a 50-homer season goes, Schwarber's is fortuitous -- he's eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

Home run No. 50 for Schwarber was also home run No. 334 for his 11-year big-league career. Of those 334 homers, 181 have come as a member of the Phillies in just four seasons.

As for his Phillies, the Tuesday win gives them an 85-60 record and a nine-game lead over the Mets in the NL East.