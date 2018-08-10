Phillies land slugger Justin Bour from Marlins in a trade that adds depth to their offense

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a minor-league pitcher, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

#Phillies acquiring 1B Justin Bour and cash from #Marlins for a minor-league pitcher, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2018

The #Marlins are covering half of Justin Bour's remaining salary this year in today's deal to get a pitching prospect in return from #Phillies, source says. Bour is owed about $990k more, as Ken Rosenthal has reported. Trade will be announced once the prospect has been informed. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 10, 2018

Bour, 30, is the latest Marlins player to be shipped elsewhere. He's hit .227/.347/.412 (113 OPS+) this season, marks that are below his career norms of .262/.346/.470 (124). His below-average defense at the cold corner and inability to hit left-handed pitching no doubt reduced his appeal to other teams.

Because the Phillies already have a first baseman in Carlos Santana, it's possible Bour will be used mostly off the bench. It's also possible the Phillies intend to play Santana or Bour out of position, perhaps in the outfield. Whatever the case, Bour has two years of team control remaining, no matter how hard it is to see him hanging around with the Phillies beyond this year.