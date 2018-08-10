Phillies land slugger Justin Bour from Marlins in a trade that adds depth to their offense
Bour figures to slot in as Gabe Kapler's top pinch-hit option
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a minor-league pitcher, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Bour, 30, is the latest Marlins player to be shipped elsewhere. He's hit .227/.347/.412 (113 OPS+) this season, marks that are below his career norms of .262/.346/.470 (124). His below-average defense at the cold corner and inability to hit left-handed pitching no doubt reduced his appeal to other teams.
Because the Phillies already have a first baseman in Carlos Santana, it's possible Bour will be used mostly off the bench. It's also possible the Phillies intend to play Santana or Bour out of position, perhaps in the outfield. Whatever the case, Bour has two years of team control remaining, no matter how hard it is to see him hanging around with the Phillies beyond this year.
