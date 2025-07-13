Longtime major leaguer Jimmy Rollins may be tied for 45th at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Lake Tahoe, but he was a big winner Saturday. Rollins nailed a hole-in-one on the par 3 12th hole and won himself a luxury MasterCraft X24 speedboat, which are valued up to $380,000.

"I got my first hole-in-one and won a boat," Rollins said with a big smile after his hole-in-one.

This is the third straight year a pro athlete won a boat with a hole-in-one at ACC. Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown did it last year, and Golden State Warriors legends Steph Curry did it the year before that.

Rollins, 46, played parts of 17 MLB seasons from 2000-16, including the first 15 with the Phillies. The 2007 NL MVP retired with 2,455 hits, 231 home runs, and 470 stolen bases. Rollins won a World Series ring with the 2008 Phillies and won four Gold Gloves at shortstop. Next year will be his fifth on the Hall of Fame ballot. He got 18% of the vote in 2025.

Former NHL player Joe Pavelski and soccer player Taylor Twellman entered Sunday with the lead at the ACC, a charity event featuring 90 celebrities. The ACC is held at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on the shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.