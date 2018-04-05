Phillies Opening Day: Eagles coach Doug Pederson throws first pitch in Roy Halladay jersey

Gabe Kapler may not have received the warmest of welcomes in his first introduction at Citizens Bank Park for the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener on Thursday.

Thankfully, however, another Philly coach was in town.

Doug Pederson, who led the hometown Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title in February, took the hill for the honorary first pitch of the Phils' afternoon showdown with the Miami Marlins, complete with a jersey paying tribute to the late Phillies ace Roy Halladay, and his perfect strike over the middle -- not to mention a hoist or two of the prized Lombardi Trophy alongside Eagles personnel chief Howie Roseman -- got nothing but roaring applause from the Bank crowd.

What a moment.



Doug Pederson, wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, delivers a perfect strike before the first pitch of today's game. pic.twitter.com/gKt5ZkTacp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2018