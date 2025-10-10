The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday night in heartbreaking fashion when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on a walk-off error by reliever Orion Kerkering.

To set the scene: Kerkering induced a bases-loaded, two-out comebacker off the bat of Andy Pages. Yet Kerkering was unable to field the ball cleanly, and had to retrieve it from in front of the mound. Though he appeared to have ample time to fire to first base for the out, he instead attempted to throw home -- "attempted," because his throw sailed wide, allowing the run to score.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Kerkering, understandably, appeared distraught in the moment and as he came off the mound. Afterward, he shared his perspective with the press.

"I won't say the pressure got to me, I just thought it was a faster throw to [catcher J.T. Realmuto] than trying to crossbody it to [first baseman Bryce Harper]. Just a horseshit throw," Kerkering said. He noted that he didn't hear anyone direct his throw to first base, verbally or otherwise.

"This really f----ing sucks right now," Kerkering said when he was asked if he could use this moment for good, "but hopefully keep pushing, get over this hump."

A number of Phillies personnel weighed in on the play to offer their support to their pitcher.

"Just keep his head up. He just got caught up in the moment a little bit. Coming down the stretch there, he pitched so well for us," manager Rob Thomson said he told Kerkering after the game. "I feel for him because he's putting it all on his shoulders. But we win as a team and we lose as a team."

"Don't let it define who you are, your career, or anything like that," Harper, who had not talked with Kerkering before speaking with the press, said. "Obviously big moment, big situation, and kind of just got away from him right there."

Even the other clubhouse expressed empathy for Kerkering in Game 4's aftermath.

"Kerkering is a stud. And you definitely feel for a player," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I'm obviously happy that we won. But, yeah, he's had a heck of a year and he's a heck of a pitcher."

Kerkering's gaffe represents just the second time in Major League Baseball postseason history that a series ended on a walk-off error. The only other occurrence came back in 2016, when the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series on a Rougned Odor throwing error, according to the research conducted by OptaSTATS.

Kerkering, 24, appeared 69 times during the regular season and amassed a 3.30 ERA (134 ERA+) and a 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For his big-league career, he's compiled a 2.79 ERA (155 ERA+) and a 3.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, making him one of the best relief arms in the Phillies bullpen.