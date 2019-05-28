Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera placed on administrative leave following arrest for suspected domestic violence
Herrera, 27, was arrested in Atlantic City on Monday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested on Monday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury and Corey Seidman. The incident involving Herrera's girlfriend reportedly occurred at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, and Herrera has since been released from custody.
Here's more, courtesy of Salisbury and Seidman:
According to the police report, the victim "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute."
Herrera, 27, has seen been placed on administrative leave as Major League Baseball conducts its investigation. It's the same move the Los Angeles Dodgers made after left-hander Julio Urias was arrested on the suspicion of domestic battery.
The Phillies issued a statement regarding Herrera's status shortly after he was placed on administrative leave:
This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odúbel Herrera. Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA.
Urias was not disciplined, and commissioner Rob Manfred has shown little consistency in how he applies the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. As we noted with Urias: Over the last 12 months, MLB has suspended Jose Torres (100 games), Roberto Osuna (75), and Addison Russell (40) for violating the policy. MLB also suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer after he was caught on video pushing his wife to the ground.
Herrera had appeared in 39 games this year, hitting .222/.288/.341 in 139 plate appearances.
