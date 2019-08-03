Phillies pitcher makes incredible throw from left field to nail runner at home as part of wild 15-inning game

The White Sox-Phillies game Friday night went to 15 innings, and any game going that long is bound to have a little insanity. Sure enough, the Phillies' last pitcher was outfielder Roman Quinn, who worked two innings. The whole position-player-pitching thing is pretty played at this point, but the opposite is where the excitement lies.

You know that meme where the guy is walking with a girl and looking back at another girl? He's looking back at "pitcher playing outfield" right now. Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez pinch ran and then stayed in the game to play left field. And he was outstanding.

Watch him hose a runner at home:

And make a diving catch:

Alas, by the time Velasquez made that catch, the White Sox had already taken the lead, thanks to Jose Abreu's RBI single.

Velasquez had played outfield in high school, in fact, he did so as a lefty due to an injury to his right arm. Via the Associated Press:

''I was ready,'' Velasquez said. ''I love playing this game. I'll throw left-handed if I have to.'' The right-handed Velasquez once played a season in high school as a left-handed outfielder because of bone spurs in his pitching elbow. ''He's a freakish athlete,'' manager Gabe Kapler said.

The White Sox prevailed in 15, but the lasting memory is going to be Velasquez starring in left field while a position player was pitching.

In more important matters, the Phillies fall to a game back of the Nationals and Cubs for the second wild card (the Nats and Cubs are tied for both wild-card spots).