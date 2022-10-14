The Philadelphia Phillies organization is mourning the loss of a young prospect. Minor-league pitcher Corey Phelan has died from cancer at the age of 20, the Phillies announced.

In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the team's announcement, Phillies Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly spoke glowingly about his experience with Phelan.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," Mattingly said in a statement. "Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer.

"Corey is and always will be a special person. His smile lit up a room and everyone who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization."

Following the 2020 MLB Draft, Phelan signed as an undrafted free agent out of high school. In 2021, Phelan made five appearances in the Florida Complex League and posted an ERA of 0.93, allowing just one run in 9 2/3 innings of work.