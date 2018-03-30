Phillies place Pat Neshek on DL, and now both their big bullpen additions are on the shelf

Neshek joins Tommy Hunter on the DL

Following Thursday's tilt against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler revealed that reliever Pat Neshek was dealing with a lat issue.

The injury, though believed to be minor, prevented Neshek from appearing in the season opener. A different malady will keep him off the mound for a bit longer, too. That's because the Phillies placed Neshek on the disabled list on Friday due to a strained shoulder, and replaced him on the active roster by recalling Yacksel Rios from Triple-A:

Neshek is coming off a season in which he posted a 1.59 ERA across 62 1/3 innings. He also made his second career All-Star team and notched 11.5 strikeouts per walk.

Neshek was one of two signings the Phillies made during the offseason to bolster their bullpen, joining Tommy Hunter. Combined, the pair will make more than $34 million over the ensuing two seasons. Unfortunately, between Neshek's lat and Hunter's hamstring, both landed on the disabled list before either had the chance to make a regular-season appearance.

That's a tough break for a Phillies team hoping to make the most of their dark-horse status. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES