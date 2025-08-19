The Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed reliever José Alvarado from the restricted list following the completion of his 80-game suspension. Alvarado, who will not be eligible to appear in a postseason game, was banished in May after testing positive for exogenous testosterone. Alvarado will be available to manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday night, when the Phillies play the second of their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman to Triple-A. The Phillies also cleared space on the 40-player roster by designating lefty Josh Walker for assignment.

Alvarado, 30, had tallied a 2.70 ERA (159 ERA+) and a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 appearances before the punishment was handed down. He had also recorded seven saves, including in his most recent appearance. Over a nine-season career, he's notched a 123 ERA+ and a 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Alvarado's return comes at a busy time for the Phillies. Over the past few days, the Phillies have welcomed back right-hander Aaron Nola to their rotation and have placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list because of a blood clot discovered near his right shoulder. (The Phillies have not yet issued a timetable on when Wheeler could return to action.)

The Phillies entered Tuesday with a 72-53 record on the year, giving them a 5 ½ game lead in the National League East over the New York Mets. The Phillies obtained closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline, and Alvarado's postseason ineligibility suggests that Duran will continue to receive most of the save opportunities.