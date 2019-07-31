Phillies reliever David Robertson is out for the season and might need Tommy John surgery
Robertson only made seven appearances before his injury
Amid a flurry of trade activity just in front of the trade deadline Wednesday, the Phillies also told reporters some bad news regarding reliever David Robertson:
Robertson hadn't appeared in game action since April 14 due to a Grade 1 flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Now he's been announced as out for the season and might be going under the knife.
If Robertson does have Tommy John surgery, at this point, it basically wipes out 2020 for him, save for possibly a September comeback. He signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Phillies this past offseason, so it's entirely possible they've already gotten all they'll get out of him on that deal. There is a $12 million club option on 2021, so perhaps the best-case scenario if he has the surgery would be coming back and looking good in the last month of 2020, having the option picked up and performing well in 2021.
If Robertson is to avoid the Tommy John surgery, the hope would obviously be that he'll could return and be productive in 2020.
The Phillies made a big splash in the offseason in adding Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Robertson. The latter two have suffered season-ending injuries. What a bummer.
