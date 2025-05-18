Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after failing a performance-enhancing drug test. Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone. The suspension is effective immediately and will prevent him from pitching in the postseason this fall, provided the Phillies are able to qualify.

The Phillies issued the following statement in response to the news: "The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose's violation."

Alvarado, 30 in a matter of days, had compiled a 2.70 ERA (159 ERA+) and a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 20 appearances. He had tallied seven saves, including one in his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In parts of nine seasons for his career, he's amassed a 123 ERA+ and a 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Phillies have already played 45 games this season, meaning that Alvarado's suspension will envelope most of their remaining schedule. He'll have only a matter of weeks to make an impact upon his return.

With Alvarado unavailable, it's to be determined who the Phillies turn to in save opportunities. Philadelphia's bullpen ranks 24th in ERA to date. The other Phillies relievers with multiple saves this season are Matt Strahm and Jordan Romano; the latter continues to sport an airplane ERA (7.71 in 18 appearances), though he has looked better lately. The Phillies already appeared likely to be in the market for relief help later this summer. Alvardo's suspension makes that even more certain.

The Phillies entered Sunday with a 27-18 record on the season, putting them in second place behind the New York Mets in the National League East by 1 ½ games.