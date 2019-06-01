Phillies reportedly close to acquiring outfielder Jay Bruce in trade with Mariners
Bruce recently hit his 300th career home run
The Phillies are close to acquiring slugging outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Passan adds that the trade is expected to be finalized by Sunday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Bruce is willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to Philadelphia.
Bruce, 32, is batting .212/.283/.533 (116 OPS+) for the Mariners this season with 14 home runs in 47 games. Bruce just recently notched the 300th home run of his career. He is owed the balance of a $14 million salary for this season and is under contract for 2020 at the same salary.
Bruce has for years been a reliable source of left-handed power, and the Phillies' roster could use another dose of that alongside Bryce Harper. As well, Odubel Herrera was recently placed on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. That means the Phillies are in need of outfield help.
A potential alignment for the Phillies could see Bruce in left field against most right-handed pitching, with Andrew McCutchen shifting to center, where he's made 10 starts this year. In that scenario, McCutchen could move back to left field against lefties as well as whenever Bruce sits vs. righties, with Scott Kingery a right-handed option to play center against left-handed pitchers.
The Mariners this past season undertook a soft rebuild of sorts, so presumably they'll be looking to acquire mid- to long-term assets in return for trading Bruce to Philadelphia.
