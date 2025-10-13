Rob Thomson will return in 2026 for a fifth season as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Post reports. Thomson in October of 2024 had agreed to a one-year extension that covers the 2026 season, so in that sense his return isn't surprising. Thomson and the Phillies are fresh off a 96-win season and a second-straight National League East title. However, they were bounced in the National League Division Series by the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and from the Phillies' standpoint it happened in agonizing fashion.

Across three full seasons and most of a fourth as Phillies manager, Thomson has guided them to a record of 346-251 (.580) with four postseason appearances and a 21-17 record in those playoff games. The Phillies are, however, 3-10 in their last 13 playoff games dating back to Game 3 of the 2023 NLCS.

Rob Thomson's managerial record

Year Reg. season record Playoff record Playoff finish 2022 65-46 11-6 Lost World Series vs. Astros 2023 90-72 8-5 Lost NLCS vs. D-backs 2024 95-67 1-3 Lost NLDS vs. Mets 2025 96-66 1-3 Lost NLDS vs. Dodgers Total 346-251 21-17



Thomson in 2022 guided the Phillies to the eighth pennant in franchise history before falling in six games to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The 62-year-old Thomson is 10th on the Phillies' all-time managerial wins list, and he's first in franchise history in managerial winning percentage among those to have skippered a meaningful number of games.

Under Thomson in 2026, the Phillies figure to contend once again, but they do face an important offseason, especially when it comes to the pending free agency of star slugger Kyle Schwarber.