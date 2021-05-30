Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is expected to miss the remainder of the season after exiting Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with an Achilles injury. The Phillies placed Quinn on the 60-day injured list prior to Sunday's game, ensuring he would miss significant time. Afterward, manager Joe Girardi confirmed Quinn was likely done for the year.

Quinn suffered the injury during the fifth inning of Saturday's game, causing him to collapse after he rounded third base. He was able to return to his feet and hop across the plate to score the run before again going to the ground.

Quinn, 28, appeared in 28 games for the Phillies this season, hitting .173/.306/.288 (69 OPS+) with no home runs and four stolen bases on seven tries. Quinn had started each of the last three games for the Phillies during Bryce Harper's absence. He'd performed better as of late, too, recording six of his nine hits on the season over his most recent 16 at-bats.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies purchased the contract of outfielder Travis Jankowski, who had been hitting .304/.451/.375 with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate. Jankowski, 30 in mid-June, has previously appeared in the majors with the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. Though Jankowski is a fast baserunner and good defender, he's never had much success at the plate. For his career, he's hit .238/.315/.313 (74 OPS+) with eight homers and 64 steals.

After losing on Sunday, the Phillies now have a 25-28 record on the season, good for third place in the National League East. The Phillies will now head to Cincinnati for three games before returning home to begin an eight-game homestand against the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees.