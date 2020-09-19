The Phillies went into Friday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays badly in need of a sweep and sweep they did. Philadelphia received a complete game from Zach Eflin in the first game (PHI 7, TOR 0), then won a slugfest in the nightcap (PHI 8, TOR 7). The sweep gives the Phillies some breathing room in the postseason race.

Friday's second win was made possible by the most unlikely home run of the 2020 season. Phillies rookie catcher Rafael Marchan, in his fifth MLB plate appearance, slugged a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning. Check it out:

What makes that home run so unlikely? Well, it was Marchan's first home run as a pro. Ever. He hit zero home runs in the minors before being called up earlier this week. More than 800 minor league plate appearances and zero homers. For real.

Marchan is an excellent defensive catcher, which is why he ranks among the team's top prospects despite the complete lack of power. Here's what Baseball America wrote in their midseason update scouting report:

Marchan's glove is going to need to be excellent because he doesn't provide much value as a hitter. The switch-hitter has a flat swing geared to produce line drives, and he has a solid understanding of what he wants to do, but he has below-average bat speed and well below-average power.

It should be noted Marchan never played above Single-A prior to his call up. The 21-year-old was called up earlier this week because J.T. Realmuto is nursing a hip injury and the Phillies needed another catcher in the interim. Marchan was at the team's alternate site and got the call. Turns out all he needed to do to unlock his power was face MLB pitching.