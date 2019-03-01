Phillies rumors: Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel unlikely options for Philly after Bryce Harper signing
It's unlikely the Phillies will spend big for the top free-agent pitchers left on the market
At last, the two premier free agents of the 2018-19 class -- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado -- are off the market. Machado is of course a member of the Padres, and Harper finally landed with the Phillies.
The Phillies signed Harper to a 13-year contract worth a record $330 million, and while Phillies owner John Middleton said the club was ready to spend "stupid money" this offseason, it doesn't appear that the team will be spending any more big dollars for top free-agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and/or Craig Kimbrel.
MLB.com's Todd Zolecki is reporting on Friday that it's unlikely the Phillies would sign either unless a short-term deal becomes the asking price.
Jon Heyman of Fancred also reports that while Philadelphia may look into the market's top remaining free agents, the organization's initial thought would be for a short-term deal.
The third-largest overall free-agent deal this offseason behind Harper and Machado was starting pitcher Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals. The Boston Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal while the Seattle Mariners signed Yusei Kikuchi to a four-year, $56 million deal, accounting for the fourth- and fifth-biggest deals of the winter.
Both Keuchel and Kimbrel entered this winter reportedly hoping to land long-term contracts of $100 million or more. The high asking prices may have been what's turned away suitors.
Keuchel, 31, went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA for the Houston Astros last season. Kimbrel, who turns 31 in May, finished the 2018 season 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA for the Red Sox.
