The Philadelphia Phillies set a 24-hour record for League Championship winner merchandise sales on Fanatics -- MLB's official e-commerce partner. This come as the Phillies punched their ticket to the 2022 World Series by defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday night's Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The previous 24-hour record was set by the Chicago Cubs when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 NLCS. Fans were eager to support their team as Chicago had been in a 108-year World Series championship drought at the time. The Cubs went on to defeated Cleveland in seven games to earn their first championship since 1908.

Philadelphia also came into this season with its own drought. The last time the Phillies reached the postseason before this year was in 2011. Since beating the Padres 4-1 in the series, the Phillies' merchandise has been flying off the shelves. According to MLB and Fanatics, the six top selling products on the website are all items from the Phillies winning the NL pennant:

Fanatics Men's Locker Room Championship t-shirt

New Era Locker Room Championship hat

Fanatics Women's Locker Room Championship t-shirt

New Era World Series Patch hat

Nike Men's World Series pullover hoodie

The Phillies will now take on the Houston Astros the World Series. The Astros swept the New York Yankees to win the American League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the 118th World Series is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET and Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free). For the full World Series schedule, click here.