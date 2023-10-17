Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hit yet another postseason home run in the first inning of NLCS Game 1 on Monday night against Arizona Diamondbacks' ace Zac Gallen. As Harper crossed home plate after his home run trot in the eventual 5-3 win, he flashed the number 31.

Take a look:

Nice touch. That would be a 31 for his 31st birthday, which fell the same day (Oct. 16) as Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday.

"Sometimes I just do stuff, and that felt right -- step on home plate and do that," Harper told reporters after the win. "I just thought about it as I was running around third base."

Harper has long had a flair for the dramatic. He set a record with five Opening Day home runs before he turned 25 years old. He's also clubbed 15 home runs in 43 career playoff games.

This game Monday marked the first time he ever played on his birthday and he went deep in his first at-bat. Harper had played 42 career postseason games before Monday but most of them were earlier in October. Before making a run to the World Series with the Phillies last year, Harper had never played later than Oct. 13.

His home run was his 10th in a Phillies uniform in the playoffs, putting him just one behind Jayson Werth for the franchise record in the postseason. It was also part of an early home run barrage against Gallen as the Phillies stormed to the lead.

In his second at-bat, Harper dialed it back a bit. His 111.6 mph single scored Trea Turner. He ended the game 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Harper has now homered in nine different playoff games with the Phillies. They have won all nine of them.