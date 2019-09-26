Phillies star Bryce Harper discusses Gabe Kapler's future in Philadelphia: 'I think he's done a good job'

On Thursday, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper joined Reiter's Block on CBS Sports HQ on behalf of Acuvue Oasys to discuss -- among other items -- his thoughts on manager Gabe Kapler's performance this season.

Harper, who tends to cause others to lose their perspective, offered a reasonable analysis when host Bill Reiter inquired about his thoughts on his manager. Here's part of what Harper said:

"Gabe Kapler's done a great job for us this year. He's really [invested] in what we do and how we do as a team and as a franchise, and he really cares about his players, and he really cares about the organization, he really cares about the city." [...] "Being able to press the buttons that he's been able to press and be where we're at right now … I think he's done a good job."

Harper noted that the Phillies suffered through a lot of injuries this season, especially within the bullpen and, of course, to outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Indeed, the Phillies entered Thursday having lost the fourth-most days to injury of all big-league teams this year, per Spotrac.

Nonetheless, Harper did say that he would respect management's decision if they were to make a change in the dugout, and that he always has to be prepared to discuss these matters with the higher-ups, given he's someone who is signed to a 13-year contract.

Is any of the above too surprising? Not really, but for as bad as the past week-plus has been for Kapler, at least he doesn't have to worry about one of his stars throwing him under the bus -- not yet, anyway.

Kapler, in his second year as manager, has missed the playoffs in both of his seasons in Philadelphia. His team entered play Thursday with a 79-79 record. The Phillies were officially eliminated from contention earlier in the week.