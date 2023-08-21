The Philadelphia Phillies showed up to support the Mid-Atlantic Region champion Media for the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa. The local team ended up losing 7-2 to Rhode Island, but the young Media athletes left with some words of wisdom from seven-time All-Star Bryce Harper.

"Pick up right here and you'll be OK. ... It's a stepping stone to being great," an emotional Harper told the team. "Camaraderie, having fun, enjoying it. Win, lose, everything -- you guys go be great at anything you guys do."

Media was the first team in the Philly region to make it to the LLWS since Upper Providence and Toms River played in 2021. According to Daily Times, Media is the 35th team from Pennsylvania to reach the LLWS, but only the third club from Delaware County.

There were a lot of fans supporting Media, but the team didn't get the result they wanted and have been officially eliminated from the competition. Nevertheless, it was a nice gesture for Harper to make sure the young competitors went home with their heads held high.

Other than cheering on Media from the stands, the Phillies had a busy day signing autographs and going in the broadcast booth. Pitcher Taijuan Walker even took some time to reminisce about when he learned what a walk-off means.

It wasn't the best day for Philadelphia baseball fans, as later Sunday the Phillies fell 4-3 to the Washington Nationals in the sixth annual MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field. However, it was still a fun day for the baseball-loving community.

Next up, the Phillies are hosting the San Francisco Giants on Monday evening for the first of a three-game series.