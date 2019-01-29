Phillies-themed bats for Bryce Harper surface on social media; here's what to make of the leaked photos

January is winding down, and free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still haven't signed. However, there is enough speculation about where they're going to go around. Harper's preferred bat company, Victus, may have fueled a little bit more when photos surfaced of a pair of customized Harper bats in Philadelphia Phillies colors. The photo appeared on Reddit in an unsent screenshot, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Victus, of course, denied that this was any type of leak, saying that the bats weren't a special order. They were made as a precaution, in case Harper ends up signing with the Phillies, per Jack Fritz.

So, from sources at Victus, the bats were made a week and a half ago and were not made as a special order.



Were made just in case it happens. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) January 28, 2019

Right now, the White Sox and the Phillies are thought to be in good shape with the superstar, but there's been minimal information about where Harper is leaning. The Nationals are also very much in the mix, should Harper want to stay where he started his baseball career.

Companies follow contingencies like this all the time, so the bats could well mean nothing. However, with the baseball world starved for information regarding MLB's two biggest free agents, it's understandable that people want to read into something like this.