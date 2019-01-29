Phillies-themed bats for Bryce Harper surface on social media; here's what to make of the leaked photos
Harper's preferred bat company, Victus, appears to have the bats ready as a precaution
January is winding down, and free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still haven't signed. However, there is enough speculation about where they're going to go around. Harper's preferred bat company, Victus, may have fueled a little bit more when photos surfaced of a pair of customized Harper bats in Philadelphia Phillies colors. The photo appeared on Reddit in an unsent screenshot, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Victus, of course, denied that this was any type of leak, saying that the bats weren't a special order. They were made as a precaution, in case Harper ends up signing with the Phillies, per Jack Fritz.
Right now, the White Sox and the Phillies are thought to be in good shape with the superstar, but there's been minimal information about where Harper is leaning. The Nationals are also very much in the mix, should Harper want to stay where he started his baseball career.
Companies follow contingencies like this all the time, so the bats could well mean nothing. However, with the baseball world starved for information regarding MLB's two biggest free agents, it's understandable that people want to read into something like this.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The rise of superutility players in MLB
Players who can line up all over the diamond are a hotter commodity than ever before
-
Should MLB trade demands be more common?
Might Anthony Davis inspire Mike Trout to speak up if the Angels have another mediocre sea...
-
MLB rumors: Reds angling for Realmuto
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Monday
-
Johnny Bench featured in new documentary
"MLB Network Presents: Bench" will debut Wednesday evening
-
MLB-related Super Bowl prop bets
It's Bryce Harper vs. Tom Brady ... kind of
-
Latest on Harper, Machado markets
What's the current lay of the land for two of the biggest free agents ever?