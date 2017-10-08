Phillies, Tigers reportedly interested in hiring former Marlins manager Mike Redmond

The Colorado Rockies were eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week, when they dropped the National League Wild Card Game to the Arizona Diamondbacks. That doesn't mean everyone on the Rockies is guaranteed a miserable fall, however.

Rather, it looks like bench coach Mike Redmond could be in line for a happy one. That's because Redmond is apparently under consideration to become the next manager of the Philadelphia Phillies or Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports:

The Philadelphia Phillies have joined the Detroit Tigers with interest in former Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond, who currently serves as a coach with the Colorado Rockies.

Redmond, 46, spent parts of three seasons as the Marlins manager. During that time, he compiled a 155-207 record, though he did oversee a 15-game improvement from his first to second full year.

It's perhaps worth noting that Baseball Prospectus 2015 described Redmond as a manager on the rise, writing that he "understood the subtleties of his roster and didn't force it to play like something it wasn't." The book called him a solid tactician, observing that he understood how to run a platoon and mostly bunted with weak hitters.

Redmond played in 764 big-league games, during which he hit .287/.342/.358. He's perhaps best known for his inexplicable ownage of Tom Glavine. Redmond hit .438/.471/.604 in 48 at-bats against the Hall-of-Fame lefty.