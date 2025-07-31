The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring veteran outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, the teams announced Thursday. The move comes hours before Thursday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. In return, the Twins will receive outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria.

Bader, 31, has slashed .258/.339/.439 (111 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 96 games for the Twins this season. He's been a primary left fielder in 2025 thus far, but he's still more than capable of manning center and doing so in plus fashion. Bader's shown balanced platoon splits this season, but over the length of his career he's shown much more power against left-handed pitching. As such, a timeshare arrangement in Philly could be in play. For his career, he's got an OPS+ of 94 and a WAR of 16.1 across parts of nine MLB seasons.

Bader is owed the balance of a $6.25 million salary for this season, and his contract includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. Unless both parties agree to that option, he'll become a free agent this coming offseason.

The Phillies had previously been connected to more notable outfield targets leading up to Thursday's deadline, including Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox.

On the Twins' side of things, the 21-year-old Mendez has an .808 OPS at Double-A this season and a .747 OPS for his professional career over parts of five minor-league seasons. He's spent time at all three outfield positions, but the vast majority has come at the corners. Villoria, who doesn't turn 17 until Aug. 14, has pitched in the Dominican Summer League in this, his first professional season. In 14 innings, he has a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts against four walks.

This season, the Phillies, who are locked in a fierce struggle with the Mets for first place in the National League East, have endured subpar production from center field. Thus far Philly center fielders -- mostly Brandon Marsh -- have combined for an OPS of just .626. The hope is that Bader provides an upgrade while also adding value in the field.