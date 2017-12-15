Phillies trade Freddy Galvis to the Padres for pitching prospect
The Padres may be poised for an active winter
The Padres on Friday completed a trade with the Phillies for shortstop Freddy Galvis. Going to the Phillies in return is right-handed pitching prospect Enyel De Los Santos. The team announced the deal on Friday afternoon.
Galvis, 28, is coming off a 2017 season for Philly in which he slashed .255/.309/.382 (83 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 162 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 78 across parts of six big-league seasons. Galvis is third-year arbitration-eligible in 2018 and eligible for free agency next offseason. Last season, Erick Aybar got most of the reps at short for the Padres, which contributed to their production deficit at the position. This offseason, they've been linked to free agent Zack Cozart, but they wound up going with Galvis.
This could also be the start of an active offseason for the Padres, who are looking to make strides after a recent rebuild. Speaking of which ...
The Padres have been linked to Hosmer for much of the offseason, so it would hardly surprise if this is their next play. Wil Myers has already indicated he's willing to move to the outfielder in the event of a Hosmer signing. Wise addition? That really depends on whether you pay Hosmer like the superstar he's not. In the tweet above, eh, never mind the part about playing for a winner. The Padres will not be that in 2018.
On the other side, the Phillies get De Los Santos, who turns 22 on Christmas Day. He's pitched to a 3.70 ERA and 2.94 K/BB ratio across three minor-league seasons. He spent all of 2017 in the Double-A Texas League, so he's not far from contributing at the highest level. Quick scouting report ...
The other implication for the Phillies is that J.P. Crawford now has a clear path to play shortstop every day. The highly-regarded Crawford has endured some fits and starts in his development, but the time has come for him to get consistent playing time and sink or swim. The Galvis deal allows him to do just that.
-
Rumors: Nats expect Harper to become FA
Yes, Bryce Harper is going to make a lot of money next winter
-
MLB Rumors: Yanks working on Cole trade
Outfield prospect Clint Frazier may be part of the talks
-
BOS reportedly after Martinez & Hosmer
Boston wants to add two big bats to their lineup, not just one
-
Teams continue loading up free agent RP
Even more relievers signed on the final day of the Winter Meetings
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
MLB investigating Ohtani injury leak
The league is not happy Ohtani's medical information leaked
Add a Comment