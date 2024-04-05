The Philadelphia Phillies are getting involved in the "City Connect" uniform phenomenon that has swept across Major League Baseball. On Friday, the Phillies unveiled their "City Connect" uniforms, which feature a nod to the city of Philadelphia flag.

The uniforms feature a combination of midnight blue, light blue and yellow with a "PHILLY" font on the front of the jersey. There is also a "LOVE" patch on the sleeve, which serves as a nod to the iconic Love Park in Philadelphia and features a liberty bell. Speaking of which, there's also a liberty bell that serves as the primary logo on the cap, and the Philadelphia skyline is featured within the liberty bell itself.

The team consulted star slugger Bryce Harper to get his opinion on the new uniforms, and he was unsure of them in the early stages.

"When I first saw them, I definitely didn't think that was the vibe they were going to go with," Harper told MLB.com. "I never thought blue, yellow, that kind of thing. I never thought those were going to be the colors. I thought red or green for the Phanatic, or even black. Those were on my mind before I saw it. And then I saw it, and then I got the story behind it, and I thought it was cool. It's way different than anything anybody could have ever imagined, but it comes together so well. The look, the story, everything."

"We wanted to do something outside the box, but something that connected to the city," Phillies vice president of business affairs Howard Smith added. "We're honoring the city through the lens of the city flag. People have to visually say, I get it. Now, when the narrative is told and all the storytelling is out there; the influence of the city flag, they'll understand it."

The font that reads "PHILLY" on the front of the jersey also has a few subtle nods to the city. Within those letters, there are small markings that represent the cracks of the Liberty Bell. In addition, there are 13 cracks that represent the original 13 colonies of the United States.

The word "PHILADELPHIA" is in blue on the collar of the jersey, and also features the Philadelphia skyline.

The Phillies will wear the "City Connect" uniforms on 12 occasions throughout the 2024 season. They'll make their debut on April 12 when the Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates.