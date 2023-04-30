In a rematch of last year's World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball. The Astros (14-13), who won the World Series 4-2 over Philadelphia in 2022, have lost two games in a row. Houston is also looking to win its sixth American League West Division title in the past seven years. The Phillies (15-13), who finished third in the National League East before making their deep postseason run, have won seven of eight, including four straight.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies lead the all-time series 301-287, while the Astros hold a 165-129 edge in games played at Houston. The Astros are a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Phillies vs. Astros and revealed its predictions and best bets. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Astros vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Phillies +122, Astros -145

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 8.5 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+135)

PHI: The Phillies are 7-1 in their last eight games on grass

HOU: The Astros are 4-1 in their last five interleague games vs. a team with a winning record

Why you should back the Astros



Houston is expected to send right-hander Jose Urquidy (1-2, 5.64 ERA) to the mound. Urquidy allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out four in three innings against Philadelphia in last year's World Series. He has lost his last two decisions against Toronto and Tampa Bay, two of the hottest teams in the American League. His last win was a 7-0 decision at Pittsburgh on April 12. In that game, he went six innings, allowing just two hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Second baseman Mauricio Dubon is off to a hot start. He had a 20-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, and has seven multi-hit games on the year. In a three-game series at Tampa Bay late last week, Dubon was 4-for-12 with two doubles and a triple. For the season, he is hitting .302 with four RBI and 18 runs scored. In 10 career games against the Phillies, he has one double and two RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Left-hander Bailey Falter (0-4, 4.50 ERA) will start for Philadelphia. Although he is winless on the year, Falter has pitched well at times. In his last outing, a 5-3 loss to Seattle on Tuesday, Falter allowed four runs – three earned – on six hits in six innings of work. He did not walk a batter, but struck out seven. For the season, he has walked just four batters, while striking out 19.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh has been red hot, and is 2-for-5 in the series with a double and one RBI. He has hits in seven of the past eight games and has five multi-hit games on the year, including a 4-for-6 performance in a 14-3 win at Cincinnati. For the season, Marsh is hitting .341 with four homers, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored. In 40 career games against Houston, he is hitting .324 with five doubles and eight RBI. See which team to back here.

