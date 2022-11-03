The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will continue the 2022 World Series on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 after the Astros threw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday night.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA)

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: HOU -160; PHI +135; O/U 7.5: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

Preview

The Astros will start veteran right-hander Justin Verlander. He'll be making his second start this series, having previously surrendered five runs on six hits in five innings as part of the Astros' Game 1 loss.

The Phillies are expected to counter with Noah Syndergaard. (Zack Wheeler, who started Game 2, is being given an additional day of rest.) Syndergaard has not pitched in the World Series, but did appear in three previous postseason games, including a three-inning start as part of the Phillies' Division Series win against the Atlanta Braves.

Prediction

We just want another exciting game, but it feels like Verlander is due for a classic World Series start.

Pick: Astros 2, Phillies 1