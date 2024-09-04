The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the second of a two-game series on Wednesday in a key interleague matchup. Philadelphia rallied from a five-run deficit to post a 10-9 win on Tuesday night. The teams split two games earlier in the year in Philadelphia. The Phillies (82-56), first in the National League East, have won eight of their past 11 games. The Blue Jays (67-73), fifth in the American League East, have won six of 11, and are 5-3 in their last eight home games.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 48-35, including a 24-17 edge in games played at the Rogers Centre. Philadelphia is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays money line: Philadelphia -125, Toronto +106

Phillies vs. Blue Jays over-under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Blue Jays run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+133)

PHI: The Phillies have hit the team total under in 47 of their last 78 games (+12.45 units)

TOR: The Blue Jays have hit the game total over in 30 of their last 43 games at home (+17.00 units)

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to send left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.49 ERA) to the mound. Sanchez has started 26 games this season, and has a team-high two complete games. In 152 innings pitched, he has allowed 158 hits, 59 earned runs and 36 walks, while striking out 124 for a WHIP of 1.28. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out eight.

Among the team leaders on offense, is first baseman Bryce Harper. The 12th-year veteran has played in 122 games this season and is batting .282 with 34 doubles, 26 homers, 76 RBI and 73 runs scored. He has five multi-hit games over the past eight, including a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles in a 7-2 loss to Atlanta on Friday. He was 2-for-6 on Tuesday. In 22 career games against the Blue Jays, Harper is hitting .293 with five doubles, five homers and 13 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA) will start for Toronto. In 23 games, including nine starts, he has allowed 59 hits, 32 earned runs and 19 walks, while striking out 75 for a 0.99 WHIP in 78.2 innings of work. He has won four games in a row and five of his last six decisions over a span of seven games. In a 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, he pitched seven innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out five. He has allowed just nine hits and four earned runs over his last 34 innings pitched.

Helping power the Toronto offense is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been on a tear of late. Over the last nine games, he has seven multi-hit performances, including a 4-for-5 performance on Tuesday with a double, one home run and two RBI. He was 3-for-5 at Minnesota on Saturday. In 137 games this season, he is batting .328 with 39 doubles, one triple, 28 homers, 91 RBI and 84 runs scored. In 19 career games against Philadelphia, he is hitting .277 with two doubles, five homers and 11 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks

